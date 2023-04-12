'It was embedded that far into his body': Woman's pet found shot multiple times

GRANT COUNTY (WKOW) -- A woman's pet was nearly killed after being shot several times in Grant County.
It's not every day Dianne VonBergen comes home to find one of her animals hurt, but that changed this week.
"You can see where the feathers are," VonBergen said holding a dart. "It was embedded that far into his body."
VonBergen said she walked outside to check on her animals and found one of the ducks laying on his back.
"I actually thought he was deceased," she remembered. "And then as I got closer, his feet started paddling."
VonBergen noticed something weird.
"I was surprised to see these little orange cups sticking out on each side of his head," she explained.
VonBergen said she found three metal blowgun darts in the duck's shoulders and neck.
"It just occurred to me that this was something that was done to do damage to this animal for absolutely no reason," she said.
She called the Grant County Sheriff's Office to report the incident and began researching what blowgun darts are.
"These have what's called a razor tip," VonBergen explained. "They were obviously meant to do a lot of damage."
Unlike a gun she learned blowgun darts can't be shot from far away and are often used to shoot things at a short distance.
"Within maybe 10 yards," she said. "Further than that you're not going to be accurate at all and to hit this poor duck three times makes no sense."
VonBergen said the duck seems to be doing better after antibiotics.
However, a family's cat in a neighboring county wasn't as lucky.
The owner of the cat told 27 News Cookie was shot with a similar dart and couldn't fight off the infection. She died shortly after.
"My daughter is now six and still says 'I miss Cookie. Why do there have to be mean people Mom?," the woman told 27 News.
"Nothing could be proven so nothing could be done," she said. "But if a person can look at a cat from close range that was doing no harm and do that, it has me question what else they could do."
While the two incidents were months and miles apart and most likely not connected, both women say it's never okay to hurt someone's pet.
VonBergen added she lives far from the road and isn't sure who would come onto her property to do this, but she has installed cameras.
If you have any information on who hurt the duck, you can contact the Grant County Sheriff's Office at (608) 723-2157.