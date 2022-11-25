"It was exciting to come back out and see this again": Beloit hosts Grand Lighted Holiday Parade

BELOIT (WKOW) - The Downtown Beloit Association held their Grand Lighted Holiday Parade Friday.
It's the first time since the pandemic that the city held a full-scale holiday parade. The Grand Lighted Holiday parade featured live music, a visit from Santa and a light parade down Grand Avenue.
Members of the Beloit community say they're happy to get a chance to see the parade this year.
"It's been years, since I was a little kid," Beloit resident Richelle Morris said. "I used to come to all the parades and whatever was going on. So, it was exciting to come back out and see this again."
Due to the pandemic, the parade was offered in reverse in 2020 and 2021 - where floats remained stationary while vehicle drove by to see the displays.
The Downtown Beloit Association partnered with City of Beloit emergency departments to make the parade as secure as possible.