'It was me': Sun Prairie woman returns to scene of crash where pedestrian died on Madison's west side

MADISON (WKOW) -- Okima Jones, 42, of Sun Prairie is now charged for killing a pedestrian while driving under the influence early Tuesday morning.
Jones is charged with one count of homicide by intoxicated use of vehicle. She was given a $10,000 bond during her initial appearance Wednesday.
According to the criminal complaint, at 3:51 a.m. on Tuesday, June 7, a City of Madison police officer was dispatched to Mineral Point Road, near South High Point Road for a report of a crash with injuries.
Upon arriving, the officer found an individual — later identified as the caller — giving chest compressions to the victim.
Despite efforts from the bystander and responding officer, the victim died at 4:47 a.m.
The caller told the officer that he had seen a dark-colored four-door sedan stopped at a green light on Mineral Point Road before it drove away.
At 4:57 a.m., Jones returned to the scene and approached a Dane County Sheriff's Office deputy, reportedly saying, "It was me. I did it."
The deputy reported Jones admitted she had hit the individual and said that she came back because "if her brother had been hit by somebody, she'd would have hoped they would come back" and report it. The complaint says Jones drove off to park her car in a nearby parking lot, then returned to report the crash.
According to the complaint, Jones was on the phone at the time of the crash, and she admitted to drinking two 8 oz. Long Island iced teas around an hour before her interview with police at the scene. Jones failed field sobriety tests and a preliminary breath test registered a 0.129.
Jones told police she "didn't see" the victim.
She may be fined up to $100,000, serve up to 25 years in prison, or both, if convicted.