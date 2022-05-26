'It was nice to see it wasn't worse' : Property owner talks about damage from Beloit tornado

BELOIT (WKOW) — A tornado touched down about six miles from Beloit Wednesday evening.
No one was hurt by the twister, but it did cause some damage to buildings and trees. On one property, a 27 News meteorologist located an overturned trailer that was moved around 100 feet and sheet metal stuck in a powerline.
Property owner Dan Griinke told 27 News it's the first tornado he's ever seen, and he's grateful the damage isn't any worse. Griinke took a video of the twister as it approached his home.
"It was nice it wasn't worse. I see all the other tornadoes everywhere else, it's just too bad," Griinke said. "We're lucky, you know we had some damage, pots tipped over and made a mess of all the landscaping, but that's nothing compared to a lot of stuff we see."
The National Weather Service is in Beloit surveying damage. The organization determined the tornado to be an EF-0 with 75 mph winds but do not yet know the exact path.