'It was pretty much just shock': When Russia invaded Ukraine, one Chicagoan frantically tried to get his family out

CHICAGO (WKOW) -- When Michael Rhodes first saw the news reports that Russia had launched its invasion of Ukraine, he was in shock.
"I understood that there have been an escalation and troop buildups, but we'd seen that many times before," he said. "Just the thought of trying to swallow the whole country was not something that registered immediately, like this has to be a mistake."
Rhodes is no stranger to struggles in Ukraine. He's been traveling back and forth between the United States and Eastern Europe for nearly 20 years, since he has family in Hungary.
He met his wife Natalia in Ukraine during one of his trips. The couple had twin daughters in the spring of 2020.
It was for them that Rhodes truly feared when he saw the initial reports that the invasion had begun. Natalia and his daughters were in Ukraine at the time, helping her mother get ready to leave her native Ukraine and retire in Hungary.
Rhodes had a flight scheduled to head over and help the day after fighting officially broke out. That got canceled, and so did all the commercial flights he was looking for.
With his family and relatives trapped in a Kyiv under siege, Rhodes and his family and friends statewide tried everything they could to get them out.
"I presented a good face for my wife, but in reality I was frantic," he said.
He finally got in touch with a nonprofit group that has helped Americans and allies escape places of conflict, like Afghanistan and Ukraine. He credits them with preparing his family to escape the country.
"That was Plan A," he said.
But the family got lucky, and took a chance on the train station in Kyiv. At first, it hadn't been an option because it was so packed with people trying to escape and, at times, dangerous.
"There were, you know, gunshots fired on a platform to keep people in order," he said. "That would have been a disaster, imagine being there with two little babies and get separated or something and it's just unthinkable."
At that point, there was a lull in activity, so the family was able to board a train. Thankfully, the train made it to the Hungarian border without getting stopped or fired upon.
"It was certainly elation and relief," said Rhodes.
By that point, Rhodes had been able to get a flight to Europe, and met his family at the border. After all the planning, the phone calls, the terrifying thoughts, he realized in that moment what's most important.
"The only thing that really matters is your relationships," he said. "Those things are what's going to carry you through difficult times."
Rhodes is now back in Chicago, and his family is safe in Hungary.
The United Nations reports that more than 4 million people have fled Ukraine since the invasion began. Half of them are children.