'It was pretty wild': Man recounts witnessing train derailment near Devil's Lake State Park

BARABOO Wis. (WKOW) -- It’s been a memorable Memorial Day weekend for Josh Lowe and his son, who witnessed a train derail near Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo Sunday night.
“It was pretty wild," Lowe said. "It sounded like somebody made a really loud noise in a kitchen, like a bunch of pots and pans banging together."
Lowe said they were sitting in his truck at the train crossing waiting for the train to pass, about 100 yards away, when it happened.
“It's, you know, one of those things that you just don't think about on a daily basis, and then when it happens that close to you, it's kind of eye opening,” Lowe said.
Lowe captured several pictures and videos of the aftermath as he and his son headed toward the train to make sure no one was hurt.
“We went down to see if anybody was hiking down there. There wasn't. Thank goodness,” Lowe said.
A ‘No Trespassing’ sign is located along the train crossing, just before the train derailed. Lowe said it’s a good thing the train derailed there and not further down where people are known to hike.
“When it went over, it went over on both sides, and I don't care where you were on those tracks, you wouldn't have made it,” Lowe said.
Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Warden Sean Neverman shared with 27 News the call for the derailment came in at about 8 p.m. Sunday night.
“The wardens arrived on scene, found South Lake Road was blocked by the train and worked with train staff to get the road cleared,” Neverman said.
According to Neverman, the train cars that jumped the tracks were not carrying hazardous material.
“It might have been a something similar to coal. I believe they refer to it as ‘coke.’ It's some sort of a product that's used in manufacturing,” Neverman said.
Right now, Neverman said Wisconsin and Southern Railroad Company, who owns the train, is working on a clean-up plan as well as investigating how and why the derailment happened.
“To my knowledge, they are currently assessing and investigating what may have caused the derailment,” Neverman said.
27 News reached out to Wisconsin and Southern Railroad Company and is waiting to hear back.
Sunday’s derailment marked at least the second train derailment in Southern Wisconsin this spring. Back in April, a train derailed in De Soto in Crawford County sending several cars into the Mississippi River. Federal investigators are still looking into the cause of that crash.