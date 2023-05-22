‘It was probably 10 or 15 stories tall’: Neighbor recounts massive fire in the town of Polk

TOWN OF POLK Wis. (WKOW) — A massive fire that blazed in the town of Polk Sunday night left a lasting impact on Glenn Thomas, a resident of the area.

“It was a pretty startling experience,” Thomas said.

Thomas said the fire started just beyond his backyard as he and his family were enjoying a barbecue. At first, they thought the smoke could be from a bonfire, but it quickly grew, prompting them to call 911.

“We watched in amazement or fear — whatever you want to call it — as this thing just grew larger and larger and larger, and in some respects, prepared to leave if necessary,” Thomas said.

Thomas captured several pictures of the fire’s progression on his phone Sunday.

“It was probably 10 or 15 stories tall,” Thomas said. “We weren’t really sure if it was coming to the tree line.”

Nearly 24 hours later on Monday, 27 News sent our 27 Sky Track drone up. It captured video of smoke still billowing into the sky — a concern for Thomas because he has allergies.

“That’s a big deal,” Thomas said. “We like this area because, you know, we can open the windows and have the fresh air come through.”

Thomas said the most important thing is that no one got hurt though, thanks to over 150 brave and resilient firefighters.

“There was many, many of them. Certainly like to put a shout out to them and say thank you for the work they do. It was incredible,” Thomas said.

The fire was 85 to 90% contained as of Monday evening.