'It was really happy and emotional': Camp Reunite brings together incarcerated moms and their children

FOND DU LAC (WKOW) -- Out of all the freedoms that Ashley Boelter misses while incarcerated, the one she misses most is seeing her daughter.
"She's not going to be little forever," Boelter said. "It's difficult, you know, just having the phone calls."
After months of feeling worlds apart, Boelter's daughter was able to visit her at Taycheedah Correctional Institution in Fond du Lac Tuesday.
"Being able to be here and hold my daughter is a totally different experience for me," Boelter said.
"I feel good," Ariah Brown, Boelter's daughter, said. "Because usually when you visit parents in jail, there's a wall."
The long-awaited reunion was made possible by Camp Reunite. Boelter wasn't the only mother elated to have a visit. The program brought dozens of children to see their moms -- some for the first time in years.
"The last time I seen her? Probably four years," Ja'zon Ray said about seeing his mom. "She ran up and hugged me and I was like: 'I'm not a baby boy no more'... It felt good... She was crying and I wiped her tears for her."
"It was really happy and emotional," said Jaciannah, another girl who got to see her mother.
Camp Reunite was founded in 2018 by the same group that founded Camp Hometown Heroes, a program that serves children who lost a sibling or family member in the military.
Camp Reunite's mission is to provide children ages seven to 17 the opportunity to visit their incarcerated parents, while embracing the great outdoors.
"We take the camping aspect very seriously. They get to do all kinds of fun stuff like rock climbing, swimming, archery, canoeing," said Kenzie Gonzalez, the co-founder of Camp Reunite.
The camp lasts seven days, and includes two five-hour visits between mothers and their children at Taycheedah Correctional Institution. Ahead of the childrens' visit, the moms set up games and activities. There is also a lunch.
"We really don't know of a lot of opportunities like that. Typically, a visit would be a lot shorter and more structured," Gonzalez said.
In addition to the fun and games that can be seen, Camp Reunite also makes time for the things that can't be seen, like sadness, anxiety and hurt surrounding a parent's incarceration. To help, they offer art, music and talk therapy.
"We need more organized programming for these kids. It's a population that really deserves support," Gonzalez said. "We want to build a better world, a better society and really support our kids and have their best interests at heart."
Kevin Carr, Secretary for the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, said he would like to see the program expand to reach more families.
"Maintaining strong family ties helps the people in our care reintegrate into our communities successfully," Carr said.
Tatiana Pirtle understands that success on a deep level. Last year, she was a camper herself, but now that her 18th birthday came around, she has taken on a new role as a counselor.
"It's a really good experience for the kids who have never been here before to be with somebody who was a part of it," Carr said.
Carr added that her mom is happy to see that she found a silver lining in an otherwise difficult experience.
"She's really proud of me. With all that's been going on, she's really proud that I became a counselor."
Camp Reunite also does a visit for dads at Kettle Moraine Correctional Institution in Sheboygan.
The visits are made possible by volunteers and donations. Anyone who would like to get involved can do so here.