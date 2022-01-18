'It was such a shock': Neighbors reflect on shooting caught on doorbell cam

MADISON (WKOW) -- 48 hours after shots rang out in the McClellan Park neighborhood, a doorbell video that captured the shooting has captured residents' attention.
The video that has been shared on social media shows a white SUV chasing a blue sedan through a roundabout while shooting at it.
Leah Rodenkirch, a resident of the neighborhood, was laying in bed at the time the shots rang out. Her boyfriend yelled: 'Get on the ground.' So, she dove onto the floor and stayed there until they stopped.
"It was such a shock. It was so disorienting," Rodenkirch said. "My boyfriend army crawled from the living room into the bedroom until we were together and we had to talk about what we were going to do next."
Two days later, Rodenkirch and her boyfriend are still alarmed by what happened.
"Nothing like this has ever happened to us before," Rodenkirch said. "The cars were driving directly towards our house, so if any stray bullets would have come, it would have come directly into these windows."
Around the corner, Mandy Mobley's doorbell camera also captured video of the shooting.
"There was about 13 shots that I heard on our cameras," Mobley said.
She too, is still shaken.
"It was a little unnerving to have that happen right outside of our house," Mobley said.
Several neighbors expressed that they would like to see the individuals involved in the shooting held responsible, as well as more police presence going forward.
Madison Police Lieutenant Jason Ostrenga said the driver of the first car, who has a history with police, said he was at Kwik Trip picking up ice cream and the second car followed him as he left.
Ostrenga said he then drove into the residential neighborhood where someone in the second car began shooting at him.
"They put a lot of fear in people and a lot of people in danger," Ostrenga said. "We've had plenty of times where innocent people are in their house and they get struck."
Miraculously, no one was hurt, but Ostrenga said both the car being chased and a car that was parked was hit by gunfire. Officers recovered several shell casings on scene.
"It's dangerous for everyone," Ostrenga said. "They're making people fear living in Madison or coming to Madison."
Ostrenga said this speaks to a bigger problem of gun violence becoming more prevalent in Madison.
"There's not as many solving fights with fists," Ostrenga said. "It just seems like it's every day. It doesn't stop."
Ostrenga said police have not arrested any suspects connected to the shooting. However, their investigation continues.
Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014 or visit P3Tips.com.