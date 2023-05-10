'It was very reactionary': Parents in SPASD want more proactive communication from district

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- The Sun Prairie Area School District is reaching out to parents again regarding the incident that occurred in a girl's locker room at Sun Prairie East High School early March.
A transgender students entered the girl's locker room, exposing themselves to four freshmen. Jean Sink has two students in the Sun Prairie Area School District. One is currently attending East.
"The district didn't just fail those four girls that day, they failed five kids in our district," Sink said. "And they have eroded the trust of our community."
Sink grew up in the public school system and her and her husband both have parents that were public school teachers.
"I am a big believer in our public schools and this incident, for me, was frustrating. It was very reactionary," Sink said of the district's communication. "They were hiding behind this piece of saying, 'What WILL is saying in their letter is exaggerated, it's inaccurate.' But they didn't tell us what parts were accurate."
Sun Prairie's Superintendent, Brad Saron, and Board President, Diana McFarland released another follow-up email to parents about the incident Wednesday. Including a link to a new webpage called "Supporting All Students."
The district addresses the incident on the page and while they say there's a lot they can not share due to student safety, they've taken steps to ensure a similar incident doesn't happen again. They also include a section to explain how they support the LGBTQ+ community in SPASD.
"This email today from the district doesn't tell us a whole lot more," Sink said. "[It] doesn't tell us consequences, doesn't tell us how they're going to enforce it."
Sink says her and fellow parents are upset by the lack of transparency from the school and they want more direct answers.
"I really believe that they've got to figure out how to proactively communicate. I feel like this is a very passive defensive style of communication that Superintendent Saron and the school board has taken," Sink said. "I understand that they're trying to protect the district...but there has to be a more constructive way to share information than what they've been doing."