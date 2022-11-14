'It was very scary': Southern Wisconsin woman nearly loses $20,000 in scam

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department is warning of an uptick in scams targeting the elderly.
According to MPD, these scams can come in many forms— from phone calls to computer pop-ups— and can have grave financial consequences.
A southern Wisconsin woman, who asked to remain anonymous, told 27 News that she narrowly escaped being scammed out of nearly $20,000.
"It was very scary, but it seemed like it was very real," she said.
The woman said she was online, looking at her retirement account, when she saw a pop-up that looked like it was from Microsoft. It said her account had been hacked and told her to call the number on her screen immediately.
"They were very convincing," she said.
Scammers told her that she needed to go to her bank and withdraw a substantial amount of money to prevent hackers from getting it. She said she did that out of fear but got suspicious when they told her to put it on either gift cards or invest it in Bitcoin to "keep it safe."
"In my mind, I knew that something was wrong. So, I started heading straight to my police department," she said. "I asked an officer if I was being scammed and the officer said: 'Absolutely you are.'"
This kind of scam is becoming more and more common. Tiffany Bernhardt Schultz, Southwest Wisconsin Regional Director of the Better Business Bureau, reports cryptocurrency scam losses tripled between 2019 and 2021.
"They were the second riskiest scam in 2021. They were the seventh riskiest scam in 2020. So, they are making their way to the top," Bernhardt Schultz said.
According to Bernhardt Schultz, the median loss to cryptocurrency scams in 2021 was $1,200 per person.
"And it's probably under-reported," Bernhardt Schultz said. "You know, not everybody who loses, reports."
To prevent yourself from falling victim, she recommends downloading the very latest antivirus and spyware software to all of your devices.
"Make sure they're legitimate. When you are downloading something like that, you don't want to just do an internet search and not do any research on it. You want to make sure that you have a legitimate program," Bernhardt Schultz said.
She also recommends being skeptical and asking someone you trust, like a loved one or a police officer, if you suspect you are being scammed but aren't totally sure.
"The best thing that we can do is be fraud fighters and know the signs and the red flags of fraud, so that we can avoid the scams instead of getting trapped in the scams," Bernhardt Schultz said.
The southern Wisconsin woman who shared her story said she did so to prevent others from falling victim.
"I would just like everybody in our community to know that this was a really big scam, I fell for it. I would like everybody to try to keep doing whatever they can, be diligent and be safe online," she said.
The BBB works with local, state and federal authorities to track scams and bring justice to victims. You can report scams to the BBB's website directly here.