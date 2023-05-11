'It was very traumatic': Routine testing error caused false active shooter scare at GHC clinic

MADISON (WKOW) -- After a false active shooter alert was sent out to all staff at GHC's east clinic Wednesday, patients and employees were sent running in panic from the building. GHC officials say the fiasco was caused by a stopgap feature failing during a routine testing of their emergency alert system.

Ashley and Benjamin Manthei were taking their two-week-old son Harvey in for a checkup at the clinic when they were caught up in the alarm. Harvey was in the middle of his check-up when their nurse received the alert.

"As the nurse was entering some of that information into the computer, she got a bright red flashing alert on her computer that said 'active shooter,'" Ashley said. "And then she just opened up the door and said, 'Grab your stuff, grab your baby and run.'"

The Mantheis say they were out of the building within 15 seconds but felt vulnerable and afraid.

"It was very traumatic to be running across an open lawn with a two-week-old infant just wrapped up in a blanket not sure what was happening and what kind of danger was following us," Ashley said. "Yeah, it was awful."

The Manthei's took shelter in a nearby bank where they locked themselves in a bathroom.

"I was making calls to mother-in-law, and I tried not to call my mom and she was at work. So, I called my brother and I thought, you know, we were potentially in an active shooter situation," Benjamin said. "My brothers haven't even met my son yet."

Dispatchers reported several 911 calls from panicked patients and staff.

"Multiple callers are reporting that they received active shooter alerts on their computers," one dispatcher said.

GHC officials were able to give the "all clear" in about 30 minutes. They say a "technical error" was to blame.

GHC's Chief Strategy Officer Marty Anderson explained the mishap had to do with a routine testing of the GHC emergency alert system gone wrong.

"As they were doing that testing, instead of there being a stopgap between the testing and then the live notification going out to staff, that stopgap didn't happen," Anderson said.

Because that stopgap didn't work, all staff at the east side clinic received notifications on their phones and computers that there was an active shooter in the building. But Anderson says he's confident that it won't happen again.

"We take this situation extremely seriously," Anderson said. "We don't want this to happen again in any of our clinical locations and are taking those steps to ensure that that doesn't occur."

Anderson says GHC is offering free behavioral health services to all those who were impacted by Wednesday's false alarm.

As for the Mantheis, they were in the bathroom at that bank for more than 30 minutes before realizing it was just a false alarm. They say they've learned a valuable lesson.

"We're very fortunate, very lucky," Ashley said. "But again, for so many people, that's just not the reality, right. And so, I mean, something's got to change."

The Manthei's aren't mad at GHC for the mistake but were eager to know what happened.

In the meantime, they're holding their first-born son a little tighter.

"Even if it was a false alarm, that 30 minutes was very real to us," Benjamin said.