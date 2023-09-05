 Skip to main content
'It was worth a shot': Moped driver tries to evade police

STOUGHTON, Wis. (WKOW) -- When a man was asked why he tried to evade Stoughton police on his moped, he told them "it was worth a shot."

On Sept. 1, Stoughton Police Department officers tried to stop a moped driver for multiple traffic violations.

However, the driver -- only identified as a 20-year-old man -- didn't stop and kept driving. He tried to lose the officers by driving through public and private properties.

The man eventually stopped and was arrested for eluding. He was taken to the Dane County Jail and was issued several traffic citations.