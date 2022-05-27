'It would be a big relief': MMSD educators push for higher wages

MADISON (WKOW) -- A sea of signs praising educators' work and pushing for higher compensation could be seen at several Madison Metropolitan Schools Friday.
This was part of a districtwide walkout to demand a 4.7% raise to combat what educators say is a staffing crisis.
Dee-Dee Webster, a special education assistant of 10 years, was one of the teachers to speak during East High School's walkout. She said she loves what she does, but she has to work three jobs just to make ends meet.
"Sometimes it's stressful and sometimes I do want to go home and it just let it out and cry, but I can't because I have to hold it in because I have to go to another job," Webster said. "It would be a big relief just to be able to go home."
Mars Subola, Senior English Teacher at East High School, echoed that low wages have been hard on educators -- resulting in many leaving the industry.
"Teaching staff is expected to basically build our future scholars, and our future leaders, and our future community members with crumbs and table scraps," Subola said.
On top of concerns over low wages, educators said concerns are mounting over safety after a mass shooting at a Texas elementary school this week.
"We have so few staff that it slows down a lot of the ability to keep our school safe, to keep our students in the building safe, to respond when crises happen -- whether it be a smaller scale incident or a larger scale incident," said one educator who wished to remain anonymous.
Tim LeMonds, spokesperson for the Madison Metropolitan School District, said the district is working to balance making teachers feel valued in the midst of a regressive state budget.
"If we were to give a 4.7% increase, the impact of that would be $31 million, so there is a legacy cost here. So, what we're trying to do is have a budgetary condition or situation that is sustainable into the future," LeMonds said.
LeMonds wasn't sure if a smaller raise may be possible, but added that talks would continue.
"We've been listening to their voices, we heard them again today and we can only hope that there are some folks down at the state capitol who are also listening," LeMonds said.
Some educators said this isn't enough.
"We are not valued and neither are students if we can't find them, qualified teachers and retain teachers that are that are good, and that want to put their hearts and souls into these schools," Jessica Hotz, Social Studies Teacher at East High School said.
MMSD educators have started a petition to further their calls for a raise. Already, it has over two thousand signatures.
Talks for a potential raise will continue among leaders and educators next Thursday.