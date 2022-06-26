'It's a beautiful event': Local organization welcomes refugees to Madison at picnic

MADISON (WKOW) -- The public was invited to meet and welcome refugees to the Madison area Sunday at Open Doors for Refugees' annual picnic at Olin Park.
The picnic was long awaited after a two year hiatus, due to the pandemic.
It included food from around the world, music, games and opportunities to donate and to connect with people from around the world.
"We work with families who have been resettled through Jewish Social Services, and get people settled and feeling welcome in the Madison area, so it's these families coming together with the community that is welcoming them," Becky Wennlund, Events Team Coordinator for Open Doors for Refugees said. "It's a beautiful event."
The organization has been helping refugees make a home in the Madison area for more than two decades.
"People come from Iraq, from Syria, from the Democratic Republic of Congo, a lot of Congolese people, people from Afghanistan," Wennlund said.
Some of the most recent refugees the organization has helped are from Ukraine.
This Wednesday, June 29th, Open Doors for Refugees will host an information session about their organization for anyone who would like to get involved. That will be held at the Pinney Library Community Room from 7:00-8:30pm.