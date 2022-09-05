'Its a beautiful thing': Circle of Hands' Labor Day Picnic for the Homeless feeds bodies and souls

MADISON (WKOW) -- Delicious smells filled the air at Brittingham Park in Madison Monday as Circle of Hands fed both bodies and souls.
The organization's Labor Day Picnic for the Homeless has been going strong since 2014, when Angela Lesure founded it.
"The Lord gave me a vision," Lesure said.
She said that vision included doing the work of the world.
"It's all about just helping your brother, your sister until they get on their feet," Lesure said. "I have been homeless myself, so I know all too well how things go."
To fill a critical need in the community, volunteers whipped up 60 racks of ribs, 100 pounds of chicken, collard greens, potato salad and more.
"Every year we come down, it gets a little bit bigger, a little bit better," Gregory McCampbell said.
McCampbell has been traveling all the way from Fort Wayne, Ind., to help make the picnic happen each year. He said he was inspired to return after volunteering for the first time.
"I'm fortunate. I've got a job and I've got a house, so it makes me feel better to help the less fortunate, you know, that really need the help," McCambell said.
This year, McCampbell brought his good friend Carlos Walters, who was also inspired by volunteering.
"I enjoy seeing people come out and get together,” Walters said. "This is like a backyard barbecue where everybody enjoys themselves."
Edward McClain, who is currently experiencing homelessness, said the picnic means a lot to himself and others.
"It's a beautiful thing," McClain said. "It's great for the people to eat, finally, some good food before the summer ends, especially the homeless community, who need to eat better than what they've been eating all year long."
Tyler and Sam Deaton, who are also without a place to call home right now, said the picnic came at a time they needed it most.
"We haven't eaten in about five days, so this will definitely help our metabolism go up," Tyler Deaton said.
Beyond nourishment, Kay Gieb said the picnic provides people a place to be themselves.
"I believe that it doesn't matter where you're from. You should be able to exist happily and freely," Gieb said.
Lesure hopes that the annual tradition inspires others to lend a helping hand.
"If you see someone struggling with nothing to eat, don't just walk by," Lesure said. "Ask them how you can be of service."
Monday's picnic also offered opportunities to get COVID-19 vaccines and register to vote.
Circle of Hands' work to help those experiencing homelessness doesn't stop after Labor Day. You can support their year round efforts by emailing circleofhands842@gmail.com to donate or volunteer.