'It's a beautiful thing': Festival Foods Lights the Isthmus returns to Breese Stevens Field

  • Updated
MADISON (WKOW) -- Fireworks filled the sky above Breese Stevens Field in Madison Saturday during the third annual Festival Foods Lights the Isthmus.

In addition to a 20-minute fireworks show, there was also live music and food.

Tristan Straub, the general manager of Breese Stevens Field, said it is all about bringing people together.

"Everybody's on blankets, we have people playing cards, playing games," Straub said. "I can't say enough about community. That's what this event means to me every year. It's a beautiful thing."

Kids 12-years-old and under got in for free, while tickets for everyone else were $12.

