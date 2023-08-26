'It's a big deal': After insurance scare Baraboo Queers and Allies were able to host Freedom Fest

BARABOO (WKOW) -- The group Baraboo Queers and Allies had a tense few weeks leading up to Freedom Fest, an LGBTQ pride event in Sauk County.
"This was in light of all the recent protest in the area, including Watertown," Queers and Allies President Jacquie Steele said. "Even our own drag bingos in town, there was protesters there. So, the insurance company considered [it] a liability and decided they weren't going to cover us."
After threats of violence and protests, Freedom Fest was left without insurance, which Baraboo requires for outdoor events.
"Once the insurance company started dropping or not quoting us, we're just banging our heads against the wall like this is exactly what these protesters want," Steele said.
After speaking with other queer organizers in south central Wisconsin, Baraboo Q&A decided to try for private insurance, which was more expensive, but made Freedom Fest possible.
"For us to be struggling or not having an event or not getting the insurance we want … it was heartbreaking," Steele said. "So, I'm glad we found a way to get our insurance because otherwise this wouldn't be happening today."
There were still a few protestors who came to the event, but Baraboo Police and security at the bar Brothers on Oak made sure tensions were low and everyone was safe.
"I just have adrenaline and excitement and sighs of relief for everybody to make this happen," Steele said. "It's a big deal and I'm hoping we can continue to do something like this for a long time."