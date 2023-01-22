'It's a big deal': Biden Praises Madison's purchase of electric buses

MADISON (WKOW) -- President Joe Biden praised Wisconsin's capital city from Capitol Hill Friday for its efforts to improve the climate and public health.
At the U.S. Conference of Mayors at the White House, Biden gave Madison a shoutout for purchasing 46 electric buses.
"It's a big deal," Biden said to an audience of mayors, including Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway.
"It means our kids aren't going to be inhaling diesel fumes when they get off the bus," Biden continued. "For real. It matters. Environmentally, it matters."
The City of Madison reports the buses are slated to arrive this summer.
According to the city, the buses are expected to conserve nearly a quarter million gallons of fuel annually, and each bus is expected to save up to $125 thousand dollars in maintenance during its lifetime.
"I am delighted that the President recognized Madison as a national leader on climate action and reducing harmful greenhouse gases," Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said in a statement. "We couldn't do it without the strong partnership of the White House and the federal Department of Transportation."
