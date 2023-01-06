'It's a burden on the healthcare system': Pharmacist speaks nearly three months into the Adderall shortage

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- Adderall, the medication used to treat ADD and ADHD has been in short supply since October due to manufacturing delays and the FDA expects the wait to last a bit longer.
Thad Schumacher with Fitchburg Family Pharmacy has seen the impact of the nearly three-month Adderall shortage first-hand.
"We mostly get phone calls, because people get frustrated going from place to place," Schumacher said. "So, they just start calling and if we can accommodate them, we try to."
Schumacher has a patient describe their brain to him like a library. With Adderall, everything is organized and where it should be. Without, the chaos makes it hard to get anything done.
"Most people use [Adderall] to help them focus. So, when they don't have access to the medication, it leads them to not perform as well as they normally perform," Schumacher said.
This inability to focus can impact job performance or test scores, but it can also go much deeper.
"That can create anxiety, that can create a depression," Schumacher said. "There are other things that go along with it unfortunately."
While manufacturing delays hit Adderall the hardest, Schumacher says the rest of the supply chain is feeling the effects.
"The supply chain issues we've been having go across the spectrum of drugs, including antibiotics, amphetamines, at some points we're seeing it in pain medications," Schumacher said.
Because drugs like Adderall have a higher potential for abuse, health care providers need to re-prescribe them more regularly. That can add more strain to physicians, pharmacists and patients.
"It's a burden on the healthcare system," Schumacher said. "But that's the system we work in."
While the supply is restricted, Schumacher says Fitchburg Family Pharmacy will continue to accommodate people as best as they can.