'It's a church that I grew up in': Church on Madison's east side celebrates 121 years, what the milestone means to the pastor

MADISON (WKOW) -- A church on Madison's east side is celebrating its 121st anniversary Sunday.
Reverend Gregory Armstrong started attending St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church when he was a senior in high school after his father was appointed pastor. Now, 50 years later, he fills the role himself.
"It's a church that I grew up in," Armstrong said. "For me to be appointed to be a pastor here and walk in his footsteps is another thing that makes it important, makes it valuable, makes it historical."
Armstrong says, as one of the oldest African American churches in Dane County, St. Paul's has long been considered a place of relief.
"People who have come to this church … have come to get support," Armstrong says. "[They] have come to receive a respite. Some had come to get some guidance on what they were facing."
Armstrong says, unfortunately, many of those struggles haven't gone away.
In Jacksonville, Florida, three people were murdered because they were Black on Saturday, just two days before the anniversary of the March on Washington.
"Like Martin Luther King said in his book, 'injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere,'" Armstrong said. "So, we still have work to do. We're not there yet, but we still have to forge ahead."
Armstrong says, after the pandemic, pews seem emptier than before. But people still turn to the church for guidance on how to face these injustices and fight against them.
"It's for the betterment of not only our race but humanity, which is more important," Armstrong said.
Armstrong says the fight against racism will require people who are self-motivated to maintain it despite not seeing results initially.
"We eat from trees that someone else has planted," Armstrong said. "We plant trees that someone else will eat."