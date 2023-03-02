'It's a complete and total shock to me': Veteran surprised with new, mortgage-free home

WINDSOR (WKOW) -- The Village of Windsor is welcoming in some new kids on the block with a surprise that left the Honda family speechless.
Molly Halliday is the Senior Vice President for Operation Finally Home, an organization that works to provide custom-built, mortgage free, transitional housing and home modifications to veterans, first responders and their families.
With the help of Tim O'Brien Homes, the two organizations were able to put a roof over the head of a hero: Tory Honda.
"It's, you know, it's such an honor to be able to give back to them after they've given so much to us, you know, our freedom and listening to the national anthem today," Halliday said. "It's just an incredible opportunity to honor our heroes with homes."
Tory Honda entered the Army after high school graduation because of a strong calling to serve. He served for nearly seven years and was involved in combat in Afghanistan and Iraq during four different periods.
Honda is now retired as he deals with PTSD, traumatic brain injuries and a full leg amputation.
"Since then, he's been trying to heal with that. And he's a very stoic, typical army, humble guy," Halliday said.
What Honda didn't know was the house that stood before him on Thursday belonged to him. And it was mortgage free.
"It's a complete and total shock to me. I was not expecting this one bit. Like I said, I'm just overwhelmed and overjoyed," Honda said.
While the Honda family looked around their new home and neighborhood, they said they are also looking to starting a new chapter of life here.
"The community seemed awesome. And, you know, looking, doing the research, the schools were amazing. So, this looked like a real good fit for me and my family," he said.