'It's a great display of athleticism and culture': ScotDance USA holds National Championships in Middleton

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- The ScotDance USA National Championships were held in Wisconsin for the first time ever this weekend.
They took place at the Marriot West in Middleton.
Competitors ranged in age from four-years-old to 30 years old, while competitions included Primary, Intermediate, Beginner and Novice Divisions.
"The really interesting thing about Scottish Highland dancing is that we are never divided by gender, but you are divided by age and ability level," Bree Brownlee, Chairperson of the Madison 2022 ScotDance USA Championship Weekend, said.
According to Brownlee, some participants were from the Badger State, but others were from as far away as Scotland and Australia.
"There is that family and tradition that we all love to kind of carry on, and it's a way to connect back. But, there's a lot of people who dance who aren't Scottish. So, it's open to everybody," Brownlee said. "It's a great display of athleticism and culture."
The competition has been around since 1981.