'It's a great family event': Yahara Club hosts 24th annual Kids Ice Fishing Day

MADISON (WKOW) -- A fishing club that has been around for more than half a century continued a decades-long tradition on Lake Monona Saturday.
The Yahara Club hosted their 24th annual Kids Ice Fishing Day.
"We've been been around since 1945, and we've been doing this event for about 25 years," president of the Yahara Fishing Club Philip James said.
At the event, hundreds of kids 14 and older got a free fishing rod and bait. They then had the chance to try the sport out for the first time with instructors.
"We have free fishing equipment and drill holes for the first 300 kids who come out," James said.
The event also included free lunch and hot chocolate.
"Its a great family event. They have a lot of fun," James said.
James added that the Yahara Club plans to host another free fishing event for kids this summer.