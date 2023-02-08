'It's a great honor': Pocan shares experience of being on Air Force One, speaking to Biden

MADISON (WKOW) -- President Joe Biden has now come and gone.

He landed in Madison Wednesday around 11:35 a.m. and took off for Washington D.C. shortly before 5 p.m.

When he landed at the Traux Field Base, he was greeted by Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and Governor Tony Evers.

Traveling with Biden was Congressman Mark Pocan and the general president of LiUNA, Terry O'Sullivan.

27 News spoke to Pocan, who said going on Air Force One was a once-in-a-lifetime experience. However, he said what was really unique was a chance to sit down and have a conversation with the president.

"To have him after the State of the Union, the most important speech of the year, decide that Dane County, Wisconsin, is the place he wants to come and talk about his agenda," Pocan said. "It's a great honor. And it also says a lot about Wisconsin that all the jobs that we created in the last few years to the bills that the President signed into law, are going to have a big impact here. And this is the place that he wanted to discuss him."

Pocan said he and Biden spoke about a number of things, including Social Security, Medicare, Wisconsin's economy and even what it was like growing up in Kenosha.

Biden will spend the night in Washington before heading down to Tampa, Florida, Thursday.