'It's a lifesaver": Families and kids shop for back-to-school outfits at no cost

STOUGHTON (WKOW) -- The Clothing Center in Stoughton is helping families and kids get ready for the first day of school by offering completely free items.
The center offers something for every age, from newborns to adults. But, coordinator Liz Menzer said right now, they are really trying to push back-to-school clothing because of how expensive the economy is.
"Every kid should feel special on the first day of school and have something that makes them feel great. If we can serve that need for families, we're really happy to do it," Menzer said.
Many customers said it's a resource they are grateful for, and that it allows them to buy things they wouldn't otherwise be able to have.
"I find that this place actually does offer a lot of clothes options that do kind of fit where I want to lean towards with my fashion, because I've been thinking about going into more like fancier clothes lately," said shopper Isaiah Pfiefer.
The center is located in the Covenant Lutheran Church on 1525 N. Van Buren Street in Stoughton. Menzer said they started with just one room, but the demand was so high, they were able to get more space in the church.
"The need for people finding clothes for their children and family has just grown and I would say in the last month or so it has literally exploded here at the clothing center," she said.
For families like the Pfeifer's, they said the center has been a tremendous help.
"This place is just amazing. The clothes are just in immaculate condition. I mean, it's a lifesaver, for sure," Hayley Pfeifer said.
Hayley Pfeifer said since the pandemic, things have been hard. That's why having community help is special.
"I felt a lot better knowing that there are people out here that are willing to help us," Hayley said. "This place has helped us so much when we were struggling."
The center runs on donations and volunteers, and is always accepting gently used clothing.
"Donations of “like new” items can be made during our regular hours at the Clothing Center. Monetary donations can be made through Covenant Lutheran Church ATTN Clothing Center," Menzer said.
More information can be found on The Clothing Center's Facebook Page.