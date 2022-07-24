'Its a mix of everything': Hundreds enjoy Opera in the Park

MADISON (WKOW) -- Music filled Garner Park Sunday in honor of this year's Opera in the Park.
The special event celebrates community connection through performances by bringing hundreds together.
“Its a mix of everything,” Kathryn Smith, General Director of the Madison Opera, said. “It is in four different languages. Pieces you know, pieces you don't, with the wonderful four soloists, the Madison Opera Chorus and the Madison Symphony Orchestra.”
The event was originally scheduled for Saturday, but because of severe weather, it was moved to Sunday.
“We so appreciate the audience coming out,” Smith said.
Wake Up Wisconsin's Mark Charter emceed this year's Opera in the Park.
