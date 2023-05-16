'It's a nostalgic feeling': Madison native returns to perform in Disney's 'The Lion King' at Overture Center

MADISON (WKOW) —The 'Circle of Life' takes on a different meaning for Lyric Danae. The actress was born and mostly raised in Madison, and now she's back to perform on stage in her childhood home.
"I left home at 14 to pursue my career and my parents supported me," she said. "To be able to come back with such a beautiful and captivating show that's timeless for one, but also so iconically recognized for how long it's been on the road and on Broadway, I'm super excited to be back in Madison."
Danae isn't the only one making a triumphant return to Madison. The Lion King has been performed at the Overture Center before and is always a popular show.
"I think it's just the nostalgic idea of no matter what age you are, you're always going to go through those trials and tribulations of life," Danae said. "But you're always going to have your family and your friends with you, and that's basically the story of Lion King. Everyone experiences that no matter how old they are."
Danae is a swing performer in the show, which means she needs to be ready to play any part at a moment's notice. The costumes and puppetry interwoven into the show and displayed through the characters is one of the things that make the show so iconic. Each costume is also made specifically for the performer who wears it.
"They're not heavy, but they're definitely a new element that you have to take the time to learn and respect," Danae said.
Danae said while she was preparing for the show, she studied how the animals moved so that she could recreate those movements. Learning how to move like a giraffe was certainly interesting, she said. The costume is 18 feet long, but it doesn't have legs, it's just a skirt dress.
"You have to move that, but you have to know how a giraffe would move and swing its neck," she said. "It's not going to turn its neck. Having such a long neck, it's going to have to turn and come out."
You can see the beautiful puppetry, iconic songs, and incredible performances for yourself all month long. The Lion King performs at The Overture Center until May 28th.