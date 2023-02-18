"It's a phenomenal cause": Over 800 take Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) — More than 800 people made the plunge into freezing Lake Monona Saturday. Several area police officers and first responders participated. Some jumped hand-in-hand and others went solo.
"It's a phenomenal cause," said John Matz, a member of the Polar Plunge Planning Committee. "We're really lucky, obviously, in Madison to have beautiful lakes here. So it's a great experience."
Each plunger raised money for their jump. In total, participants raised more than 200,000 dollars. That money will go to Special Olympics Wisconsin.
Matz encourages people to participate, "Definitely try it before you judge it because it is kind of fun."
To those who want to support but don't want to take the plunge, Matz said, "... we always take volunteers to help staff the event because we couldn't do this without volunteers and the staff members. So it really is something that you don't have to jump in the cold water if you want to get involved."
Madison is one of eight polar plunge locations in the state this year. Other cities include Eau Claire, Green Bay, La Crosse, Milwaukee, Oshkosh, Whitewater and Wisconsin Rapids.