'It's a piece of history': Man finds lost Grant County cemeteries

Winding roads, farm after farm, tree after tree and a red sign reading 'Cass Hollow Cemetery.' If you blink you may even miss it and for decades people did.
For so many years, Pittullo's grave sat face down in the dirt, hidden in the brush. That was until Peterson came along.
"Whether it's a Civil War veteran or somebody else, it's a piece of history," he added.
Peterson has been tracking down forgotten cemeteries in Grant County since 2019. He researches and restores them along the way.
Recently someone submitted a 1930's article to the Grant County Historical Society, which forwarded it to Peterson. The article was about Cass Hollow Cemetery.
After calling around, Peterson said he was able to find someone who would soon point him in the direction of the forgotten cemetery.
"He said you need to contact Mr. Nelson in Fennimore," Peterson explained.
Mr. Nelson, a man in his 80's, had Peterson and his friend Steve Staskal follow him to his farm property down the road.
"He pointed and said 'It's in there'," Peterson remembered.
According to the article, written by H.E. Roethe, there could be upwards of 20 people buried in the Cass Hollow Cemetery, but Peterson said finding those graves has been anything but easy.
So far, Peterson and Staskal have located the Civil War monument and one footstone. He said they aren't giving up yet.
"You get hooked once you find something," he said. "It's like, there's gotta be more, but at some time you just got to draw a line in the sand and say I did what I can do."