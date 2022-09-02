 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

'It's a piece of history': Man finds lost Grant County cemeteries

  • Updated
Civil War gravestone found in Grant County

Dave Peterson said a 1930's newspaper article led him to the location of where the veteran was buried.
GRANT COUNTY (WKOW) -- Old grave stones have started resurfacing in Grant County. 
 
Over the last few years, a Lancaster man has started locating historic cemeteries and documenting them for ancestors of the deceased to find. 

Winding roads, farm after farm, tree after tree and a red sign reading 'Cass Hollow Cemetery.' If you blink you may even miss it and for decades people did.

Civil War gravestone found in Grant County
"This is James Pittullo and he was a Civil War veteran," Dave Peterson said, pointing to a headstone monument. 

For so many years, Pittullo's grave sat face down in the dirt, hidden in the brush. That was until Peterson came along.

"Whether it's a Civil War veteran or somebody else, it's a piece of history," he added.

Peterson has been tracking down forgotten cemeteries in Grant County since 2019. He researches and restores them along the way.

Civil War Soldiers grave found in Grant County

The article mentions 20 people could be buried at the cemetery. 

Recently someone submitted a 1930's article to the Grant County Historical Society, which forwarded it to Peterson. The article was about Cass Hollow Cemetery.

After calling around, Peterson said he was able to find someone who would soon point him in the direction of the forgotten cemetery.

"He said you need to contact Mr. Nelson in Fennimore," Peterson explained.

Mr. Nelson, a man in his 80's, had Peterson and his friend Steve Staskal follow him to his farm property down the road.

"He pointed and said 'It's in there'," Peterson remembered.

Civil War headstone found in Grant County

According to the article, written by H.E. Roethe, there could be upwards of 20 people buried in the Cass Hollow Cemetery, but Peterson said finding those graves has been anything but easy.

So far, Peterson and Staskal have located the Civil War monument and one footstone. He said they aren't giving up yet.

"You get hooked once you find something," he said. "It's like, there's gotta be more, but at some time you just got to draw a line in the sand and say I did what I can do."

After putting his findings online, an ancestor of the Civil War veteran reached out to Peterson. The woman was from Canada and was shocked the gravestone had been found. 
 
Peterson said moments like that are what makes the work rewarding.
 
His most recent project stands much taller than the gravestones he's used to finding. Peterson spent nearly 100 hours cleaning and restoring the historic Civil War monument in downtown Lancaster.
  
The monument includes the names of nearly 700 people from Grant County who lost their lives in the war.
 
With the community's donations, he was then able to make his dream of lighting the monument come true.
 
"Now you can see it 24 hours a day, when the street lights come on the LED lights come on," he explained. "So it's a bonus."
Man restores historic Civil War monument
Grant County man restores Civil War monument
If you'd like to follow some of Peterson's projects and learn more, you can go to his Facebook page linked here.

Tags

Recommended for you