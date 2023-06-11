'It's a positive change for us': Metro transit system gets its first major redesign in 20 years

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison's public transit system just received its first major redesign in two decades.
The city says the changes are meant to shorten commutes and simplify routes.
"I am a regular bus rider," Chris Sewell said. "More so in the winter, I usually ride my bike in the summertime."
Sewel says he's been taking the bus to work for about 10 years. Given how much he depends on it for his winter commute, he says when he heard about the changes, he was interested to see how his regular route would be impacted.
"Usually, we would get on in the Atwood area and you take the four or the seven, whatever was convenient in the moment," Sewell said.
Sewell says for the most part, the bus changes are a positive thing. He has to walk a bit farther into work but with more routes comes less stress.
"Before it would be a big deal if I miss my bus, then I'm super late for work," Sewell said. "But now, maybe I'm 10 minutes behind. So, it's a positive change for us."
The city says the changes were created to address a number of long-standing concerns they've heard from customers like rides taking too long, routes being too confusing and the old system requiring too many transfers.
Even though there are several changes, some things are staying the same including multiple stops and the four-digit ID numbers people can use to plan their trips.
The biggest changes riders should expect - many route numbers have changed to letters, new bus stops have been added and Metro's north, east and west transfer points are now closed.
While the changes are an overall positive for Sewell, he says he's hearing mixed messages from fellow bus riders, especially those who relied on old Commercial Ave. stops.
"It doesn't go down Commercial the way that used to," Sewell said. "So now [my friend] is like, 'Well, I have to walk with my three-year-old 20 minutes to the next station and at that point if it's the middle of winter, I don't know if I'm going to do that.'"
Sewell says he lucked out in the redesign, but he knows it will be a mixed bag for people.
"I'm excited to see how that all works out. I've definitely been really interested since I first hear that it was going to get redesigned."
The city says Metro Customer Service is extending its hours as people adjust to the new routes. There will also be Ride Guides at bus stops and on buses to help people get to their destinations.
If you need help - look for the people wearing bright yellow vests.