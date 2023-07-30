'It's a really fun sort of social dance': Free swing dancing class held at Memorial Union Terrace

MADISON (WKOW) – Many let loose at a free swing dancing class at the Memorial Union Terrace in Madison Sunday night.
It featured large group lessons by the Wisconsin Union Directorate (WUD) Music Committee, the Hoofer Sailing Club and the Madison Swing Social Dance Club. The dancing was set to live swing music by All That Jazz Little Band.
Ashley Palecek, the head instructor for Madison Swing, said no experience was needed, and all were encouraged to have fun with it.
"It's a really fun sort of social dance," Palecek said.
Palecek explained there are many different kinds of swing dances, but the one they teach is a form from the east coast.
"Some people have called it bad jive, which is a very simplified version of jive," Palecek said.
She encourages anyone interested in exercising and meeting people to give swing dancing a try.
"They’re able to kind of dip their toes in the water and feel really comfortable by the end," Palecek said.