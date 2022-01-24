'It's a spiderweb affect': With gun violence devastating communities, local organization works to end it

MADISON (WKOW) -- Anthony Cooper serves as the CEO of Focused Interruption, an organization that works to interrupt what its members believe are becoming all too common deaths by guns.
Like many, Cooper was shocked and hurt to hear of the horrific homicides in Milwaukee over the weekend.
"It doesn't just affect the people who have been harmed. It also affects their families and the community," Cooper said. "It's a spiderweb affect."
Cooper believes the homicides point to a bigger problem in America: A rise in gun violence nationwide.
"The violence is happening not just in Milwaukee, it's throughout the United States, you know, the violence is happening here in Madison," Cooper said.
Less than one month into 2022, the Gun Violence Archive reports that there have been 2,741 deaths by guns in America so far. That number includes both people who have been killed and people who have committed suicide with guns.
Last year, there were over 44,000 deaths by guns. In 2019, there were over 43,000.
Cooper believes the rise in gun violence is due to a variety of factors.
"People are hurting, people are struggling, people are finding different ways of being able to have an income," Cooper said.
To combat the crisis, Cooper and his team are initiating a Gun Reduction strategy throughout Dane County.
The strategy aims to teach people about the importance of gun safety and the dangers of guns not handled properly.
"We've seen enough accidents in our community," Cooper said.
The strategy also works to teach people keep their guns in safe places to avoid them falling into the hands of children or being stolen by people who go on to use them illegally.
"People who want to see that change have to be the ones to step up to ignite a fire in themselves and say: 'Okay, maybe I shouldn't leave my gun in the car, maybe, I shouldn't leave my car running,'" Cooper said.
Education on de-escalating situations that could lead to gun violence is also a focal point of the strategy.
"There's no such thing as a perfect person, but there is such thing as people being able to learn from their behavior," Cooper said.
Anyone who is concerned about potential gun violence in their lives, or wants to learn more about gun safety is encouraged to visit Focused Interruption's website.