'It's a time for everyone to come together': Open Doors for Refugees host annual picnic

MADISON (WKOW) -- Open Doors for Refugees hosted Wisconsinites new and old at Olin Park Sunday afternoon to forge ties between neighbors.
"One of the things that we like about having this annual picnic is it's a time for everyone to come together," Sallie Pisera, one of the event's organizers, said.
Open Doors for Refugees is a volunteer-based organization hoping to help refugees from all over the world acclimate to life in the Madison area.
"Everyone who has seen these different programs, different neighborhoods, different communities are all able to come together and show the strength of our diverse community," Pisera said. "We have a lot of our resettled refugee community here today from places like Congo, Iraq, Iran, Afghanistan and Syria."
Pisera says each year as new refugees come to Wisconsin, Open Doors wants to connect them with fellow refugees and their new neighbors in south central Wisconsin.
"She has met new people, new friends, new food she didn't even know of that she got to try," Safalani Rajabu said, translating for her mother Josephine Mwange.
Rajabu and Mwange moved to Wisconsin from the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Rajabu says Open Doors was there for her mother as she tried to learn a new school system for her children and throughout the pandemic, when getting support was harder than ever.
"The pandemic was so bad that she couldn't get food, and Open Doors got her food, clothes and even diapers," Rajabu said.
Mwange says her new goal is to start an in-home child care company. She used to manage a restaurant in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and wants to pursue a new field that her grandchildren can be a part of.