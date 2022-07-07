'It's a very expensive mistake for someone to make': TSA workers find third gun going through security this year at Dane Co. Regional Airport

MADISON (WKOW) -- Security workers at the Dane County Regional Airport caught a third gun going through security this year, and according to Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officials, if this pace continues nationally, it will break the record of firearm catches in 2021.
Jessica Mayle, Public Affairs Specialist for TSA's Great Lakes Region, says TSA officers have already stopped more than 3,000 firearms nationally.
"We're on pace to kind of beat our all-time record in terms of how many guns we've got," Mayle said. "So this is definitely a national problem. Madison with only three guns. I mean, that's three too many, I would love our number to be zero. But the problem is really exacerbated in some other airports."
In 2021, TSA stopped 5,972 firearms.
She says most of the time, people do not realize they have their guns with them. But regardless of someone's intentions, she says the penalty stays the same and it's an expensive mistake to be making.
"It's a very expensive mistake for someone to make. And I think, you know, people who have made that mistake, they're very regretful because again, they're serious consequences," she said.
A typical first offense for carrying a loaded handgun into a checkpoint is $4,100, but penalties can reach nearly $14,000.
There are safe ways to travel with a firearm, though. These ways are listed online at TSA.gov.