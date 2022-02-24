'It's a way that Fred stays alive:' Madison mom honors son with cake for strangers

MADISON (WKOW) -- On Wednesdays this month, it might be a glum look, a stressed expression, or something else that springs staff into action.
Madison Sourdough does Cake Wednesdays at Kim Neuschel's request. The Madison mom says it was the most appropriate way should think of honoring her late son, Fred Diarra.
Neuschel said as Fred's struggles with schizophrenia got worse in his final years, stopping by the Willy Street bakery on Wednesday for a slice of cake was one of his few routines.
"He had made coming to get cake just, kind of, one of the center points of his week and a way to treat himself and Fred loved cake," Neuschel said. "He loved cake."
Neuschel described those slices of self-help as one of the few sources of solace for Diarra. He had stopped taking his medication and Neuschel said his family could not and the courts would not change that.
"The day, actually, that I found Fred, his dad and I were going to his apartment to really try to convince him to go to the hospital," she said.
Fred Diarra died on November 10, a little more than one month after his 26th birthday. The cause of death remains under investigation pending toxicology results. For Neuschel, there are some certainties.
"The system, I think, in many ways failed him and he didn't get the treatments that he needed but when he was on medication," she said. "It made a huge difference."
After Fred's death, Neuschel recalled the lunches and cake slices she shared with her son and approached the bakery's managers. She would create her own mini-system to keep Cake Wednesdays alive.
Neuschel paid up front for 40 slices with a request for the bakery: give out 10 of those slices each Wednesday and make sure they go to someone who looks like they need them.
Those who are chosen receive a card notifying them the slice has been paid for out of "Fred's Kindness Fund." The back of the card has a QR code; it leads to Diarra's obituary.
"It's a way that Fred stays alive, right? I mean his energy is continuing in the world through us," Neuschel said. "That's just the truth of it."
Cake Wednesday lived on throughout the past month.
R.J. Savic, a manager at the bakery, leaned into the idea. He told stories of cheering up a distraught daughter who was with her mom and a stressed delivery driver who told staff of the hundreds of packages she still had to deliver.
"When we give slices away, they kind of give themself away," Savic said, "Like we just know; we just know the people that need it."
Even though Fred didn't say much on those Wednesdays, Savic said he could still hear Fred's message each time he handed out a card for a free slice.
"It's almost like these people are highlighted," Savic said. "Fred's like 'hey, this guy, or this person.'"
Cake Wednesdays are now just part of what's become "Fred's Kindness Fund." Madison Sourdough matched the donation that paid for the cake slices, giving it to the Fritz Food Pantry. Neuschel said the family also received enough donations to buy a second plot at the Farley Center where Fred is buried.
"The next family who has a son of color who dies prematurely, that their burial plot will be paid for," she said.
Neuschel said she hopes to renew the bakery tradition again next February, especially after hearing stories of how the cake slices lifted the spirits of others. Neuschel added it was especially touching to hear Savic relay the story of how he felt Fred was pointing out who most needed the free slice.
"Oh my gosh. Honestly, it's hugely impactful and it brings me great joy," she said. "Because I'm sure, I'm actually sure it's true."
"You are on a space rocket"
Fred Diarra's obituary concludes with a note he wrote to his cousin in 2020. Neuschel said she wanted to include it because it embodied her son's mind and spirit, which often times gave much thought beyond his own life:
I’d like you to know that time never stands still and that things exist in a whole wide mess of different contexts, in a world full of interesting and beautiful things and within a universe that is unfathomably vast and mysterious. And as a rule, troubles and sadness and heartbreak get better with time. The world has a lot to give… Never forget you are on a space rocket flying around the sun!
