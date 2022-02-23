'It's a way that Fred stays alive:' Mother honors son with cake for strangers

MADISON (WKOW) -- On Wednesdays this month, it might be a glum look, a stressed expression, or something else that springs staff into action.
Madison Sourdough does Cake Wednesdays at Kim Neuschel's request. The Madison mom says it was the most appropriate way should think of honoring her late son, Fred Diarra.
Neuschel said as Fred's struggles with schizophrenia got worse in his final years, stopping by the Willy Street bakery on Wednesday for a slice of cake was one of his few routines.
"He had made coming to get cake just, kind of, one of the center points of his week and a way to treat himself and Fred loved cake," Neuschel said. "He loved cake."
After Fred's death, Neuschel recalled the lunches and cake slices she shared with her son and approached the bakery's managers. She paid up front for 40 slices with a request: give out 10 of them each Wednesday and make sure they go to someone who looks like they need them.
Those who are chosen receive a card notifying them the slice has been paid for out of "Fred's Kindness Fund." The back of the card has a QR code; it leads to Diarra's obituary.
"It's a way that Fred stays alive, right? I mean his energy is continuing in the world through us," Neuschel said. "That's just the truth of it."
