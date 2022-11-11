'It's a win-win-win': New Glarus Brewing Co. opens CO2 reclamation plant

NEW GLARUS (WKOW) — One of Wisconsin's most popular breweries made a big investment in an effort to go green.
The New Glarus Brewing Company has started using a reclamation plant to capture CO2 from the brewing process so it can be used again.
Normally, CO2 is vented outside, so using a CO2 reclamation plant will help reduce emissions that are a natural byproduct of making alcohol.
Brew master Dan Carey, along with company founder and president Deb Carey, said they got the idea when watching a news program that talked about how America withdrew from the Paris Climate accord.
After seeing that, they decided they would address the issue themselves.
“Sustainability in brewing is a huge issue,” Dan Carey said. “To make our products as consistent as possible we need fresh, clean water, we need a climate that’s stable, and we need to be good stewards of the natural resources that we use.”
New Glarus Brewing stated that making decisions based on sustainability and conservation often pays off in the long run. Deb Carey said one way they might see this is, in addition to reducing emissions, is having a stable supply of CO2.
"Where other breweries are struggling to find CO2 for the brewing process, we are making our own," she said. "This means that not only are we doing right by the environment, we are ensuring our continued success well into the future.”
And the plant does even more than just reduce emissions.
Project lead Jason Schultz said the CO2 reclamation plant, which naturally removes contaminates from the CO2, has been specially designed to use the reclaimed CO2 to reduce the electricity needs of their refrigeration plant.
"It's a win-win-win," he said.