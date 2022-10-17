'It's a wonderful thing': DHS' new Fentanyl test strip initiative gives Monona mom who lost son hope

MONONA (WKOW) -- Right now, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is distributing over 120,000 Fentanyl test strips to organizations across the state to help prevent overdose deaths.
The new initiative is something one Monona mom hopes makes a world of difference for others after her world came crashing down eight years ago.
"After my son died, I'm not the same person I was," Lynette Trapino said. "He was fabulous. He was smart, he was fun, outgoing, and he was a goofball."
Trapino's son Cody lost his life in 2014 after unknowingly taking heroin laced with Fentanyl.
"It doesn't matter where you come from, or how much money you have. It can happen to anybody," Trapino said.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports that drugs mixed with Fentanyl are the leading cause of overdose deaths in Wisconsin. Officials say this is because it is not something you can see, smell or even taste. As little as two grams of Fentanyl can be fatal.
To help combat climbing overdose deaths, DHS is distributing thousands of Fentanyl test strips to organizations across the state. They can detect Fentanyl in just minutes. Trapino said this gives her hope.
"It's a wonderful thing," Trapino said. "It needs to be out there for parents who need to be aware."
Trapino hopes sharing her son's story will help spread awareness about the new initiative and inspire anyone struggling with addiction to seek help. Sharing that story is something she says took bravery, grit and a sign from up above though.
"After his memorial, I couldn't get myself to stay in the house by myself. So the dog and I and I had a very huge dog came outside and spent the entire day outside and I had dragon flies on me all day," Trapino said.
Today, Trapino has a dragon fly tattooed behind her ear, and keeps dragonfly decorations all around her to remind her of her son, who she misses every day.
"They just don't realize how much we love them," Trapino said. "I would have given my soul for my son."
She also lives every day to the fullest in his honor.
"Tomorrows not promised so I have to make today the best I can," Trapino said.
More information about the new Fentanyl test strips, including where you can get them for free can be found here.