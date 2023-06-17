'It's a wonderful way to celebrate everything that's special about Madison': Loop the Lake returns for 11th year

MADISON (WKOW) -- Riders took off at the 11th year of "Loop the Lake" Saturday.
The Madison tradition started and ended at Olbrich Park. Riders followed the official lake loop clockwise around Lake Monona. Organizers said the event grows every year, and this year it was bigger and better than ever.
Clean Lakes Alliance said there are improved stops with music and complimentary treats.
"It's a wonderful way to celebrate everything that's special about Madison, our parks, our lakes, biking, local food, and of course, anything with a beer," James Tye, Executive Director of Clean Lakes Alliance said.
The event raises money for the lakes. Tye said the idea is that when people love the lakes and the community, they will take care of it.
"One of the things that we're highlighting this year is Hudson Park. Hudson Park has three effigy mounds. And so, we're working with the Ho Chunk nation," he said.
Silas Cleveland -- described as an effigy mound docent by Tye -- said it's not every day he is able to express effigy mounds.
"It's good to share information about mountains and basically about Native culture in general, a lot of the landscape and everything has been coated over, which can really be seen during the early 1900s to like to date today," Cleveland said.
WKOW is a proud sponsor of "Loop the Lake."