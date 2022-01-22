It's about time - snow finally returns

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
Snow lovers rejoice, we're finally going to be seeing some snow return to the area as our second Clipper moves through the region. This isn't the last Clipper but the second one will most likely be the one that brings the most snow across southern Wisconsin.
The snow starts across parts of southern Wisconsin beginning between 8-10pm and will continue through the early morning hours on Sunday. That being said, there is a winter weather advisory for nearly all of the 27 News forecast area that will expire at 3am Sunday.
If there is dry air, snow accumulations will range from 1-3" from northeast to southwest. However, if the dry air doesn't stick around accumulations will range from 1-5" from northeast to southwest. Those living in southwestern parts of Wisconsin, specifically Crawford, Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties will have the best chance for accumulating the higher snow totals regardless if there's dry air or not.
Another Clipper moves in Sunday night into Monday, with the higher snow accumulations expected farther northeast. An additional 1-3" will be possible.
After that, cold air moves in and this air could be even colder than last week, especially Tuesday night.