'It's amazing how we all came together': Picnic raises money for Ukrainian refugees

MADISON (WKOW) -- A picnic to benefit the people of Ukraine was held by community members at James Madison Park Sunday.
There, traditional Ukrainian food was served. Face painting, rock painting, music and a raffle were also part of the event.
The goal was to raise money for Wisconsin Ukrainians, a non-profit that is helping refugees across the state.
Natalka Akulenko, a resident of Madison from Ukraine, helped organize the event. She said the support means the world.
"We're just a group of Ukrainians who love our country. We want to show our beautiful culture and share our delicious food," Akulenko said. "It's amazing how we all came together."
If you'd like to donate to Wisconsin Ukrainians, you can do so here.