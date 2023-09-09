'It's amazing': Special Olympics Wisconsin brings fall games to the Dells

WISCONSIN DELLS (WKOW) -- Special Olympics Wisconsin is hosting its annual fall games in the Dells Friday through Sunday
On Saturday, nearly 800 bocce, flag football and softball athletes across the state went to compete.
Special Olympics Wisconsin hosted a series of health-focused activities like oral and hearing screenings and coping and emotional wellness training.
"It's amazing when you have athletes coming from all over the states that know friends from the other side of the state," Nicole Christensen, Senior Director of Sports and Special Olympics Wisconsin, said. "They're able to come to a state event and see their friends and socialize."
Christensen said the fall sports season will continue through the end of the year with bowling and volleyball.
Special Olympics Wisconsin is encouraging people to look for volunteer opportunities for future events.