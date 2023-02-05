'It's amazing what you see the kids transform into': Norwegian Dancers present Norse Afternoon of Fun

STOUGHTON (WKOW) — Long winters can sometimes lead to cabin fever. If you've been feeling it, here's something that may cheer you up.
The Stoughton Norwegian Dancers presented their Norse Afternoon of Fun performance Sunday.
Their colorful costumes, exuberant dance moves and upbeat music aimed to relieve the winter blues.
Kent Spilde, a parent of one of the dancers, tells 27 News the tradition gets passed down from generation to generation and benefits kids for years to come.
"It's amazing what you see the kids transform into," Spilde said. "It builds self confidence, it builds self awareness that builds a comfortability of being in front of people and performing, and they mature unbelievably."
Each year, the Stoughton Norwegian Dancers go on a trip, and this year, they are going to Norway. Sunday's performance raised money for that trip through ticket sales, a silent auction and a baked goods sale.
"It's funded by what we can raise as a parent group, and then we also have a supporting group, which is called the Friends of Norwegian culture," Spilde said. "It's made up of past dancer parents mostly, some of which were dancers themselves years ago."
The king and queen for this year's Syttende Mai celebration were also crowned Sunday. The celebration will be held on May 17, which is Norway's Independence Day.
"The Norwegian culture here is big and things like this keep it going," Spilde said.
More information about the Stoughton Norwegian Dancers can be found on their website.