'It's an enormous amount of advertising': Wisconsin leads nation in combined governor, Senate race ads

MADISON (WKOW) -- If it feels like you're seeing a ton of political commercials lately, it's because you are. In a recent two-week period, the number of political ads on TV in Wisconsin exceeded the margin in the state's 2020 presidential election results.
It's Wisconsin's nature as one of the nation's most politically competitive states that has invited the flood of advertising dollars.
According to the Wesleyan Media Project, Wisconsin TV stations aired more than 24,000 ads related to the state's high-profile races for governor and U.S. Senate.
The organization, tied to Wesleyan University in Connecticut, focused on the period between September 5 and September 18.
"I think it's reflective of the fact that Wisconsin is a bellwether state," the project's co-director, Erika Franklin Fowler, said. "It is politically important. You have two really hotly-contested races that are both statewide."
Wisconsin saw more ads for a Senate contest than any other state with 14,180. Georgia followed with 11,705, while Pennsylvania had 11,322 ads run for its Senate race.
The ads were evenly divided, with those favoring the Democratic challenger Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes outnumbering those for Republican Sen. Ron Johnson by only 184.
In the campaign for governor, Wisconsin saw 10,195 ads. Only Texas and Florida featured more TV advertising for a governor's race. The Democratic incumbent had the advertising edge over GOP challenger Tim Michels. The Wesleyan report counted 2,065 more ads that were either pro-Evers or anti-Michels.
Franklin Fowler, who's a UW-Madison graduate, noted such competitive races don't just lead to the candidates' campaigns raking in money for advertising. They are also targeted by political action groups, which can spend millions of dollars without disclosing their funders.
"You tend to have outside groups coming, as well as parties," Franklin Fowler said.
Marquette Law Poll Director Charles Franklin said the volume of ads was astounding, even for one of the nation's most competitive states.
"It's an enormous amount of advertising exposure," Franklin said. "It's literally 73 ads per hour, 24 hours a day over those two weeks."
Feeling negative
The report also noted more than half of the ads tracked for Senate races nationwide were direct attacks on a candidate. That hadn't happened since 2014.
During the two-week period, 54.7 percent of the Senate ads were attacks. In 2020, that number was 44.4 percent, and in 2018, it was 41.7 percent.
"We definitely are seeing more pure attacks on air than we've seen in recent memory," Franklin Fowler said. "At least going back a decade that we've been tracking."
Franklin said he believed the surge in negativity was reflective of an increasingly polarized nation.
"It's rare to find a Democrat with a positive view of any Republican, rare to find a Republican with a positive view of any Democrat," he said. "So, if you're trying to campaign, speaking to your base voters, it's easy to go negative because you want to reinforce that negativity toward the other party."
As for whether the ads could actually tip the scales in November, a 2021 study by Northwestern University estimated ads can either motivate or depress turnout by one or two percentage points.
That might not make much of a difference in Wisconsin, but Franklin noted, it can in Wisconsin.
"Wisconsin is so much a game of inches, where we decide elections by one or two points frequently," he said. "That's why you get this advertising deluge, is to try to move that last percent or two of the vote."