'It's an uplifting experience for everyone': Local pet rescue offers free vet clinic for homeless animals

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison organization held its third free vet clinic of the year Friday for the pets of people experiencing homelessness.
Lauren Brinkman, the founder and director of Underdog Pet Rescue, said volunteer veterinarians provide check-ups, vouchers for spays or neutering and any other care the animal may need at the event.
"It just really opens up the conversation to help people get what they need. So, everyone is really always happy when we're here. It's an uplifting experience for everyone. It's a judgment free zone," Brinkman said.
She said events like this help people who may otherwise have to choose between feeding their families or seeking care for their pets.
"Offering these kinds of events allows people to do what they want to do the right thing and get their back care that the animal needs and set them up for a brighter future," she said.
The event also offered free pet supplies, toiletries and pizza.
Organizers said the more events they can host, the healthier and safer the community will be.