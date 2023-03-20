'It's been a great experience': Burrito Drive to close after 16 years

MADISON (WKOW) – Vision, hustle and drive -- these are just some of the qualities Zak King said went into running Burrito Drive for almost two decades.
“16 years of 16-hour days. We were closed maybe four days a year,” said King, the co-owner of the restaurant.
Now, those long workdays are coming to an end as Burrito Drive becomes the latest restaurant to make headlines as it closes its doors for good.
“Obviously, the pandemic hit and the entire world shifted,” King said,
According to King, the pandemic pushed Burrito Drive to a point of no return.
“A big tipping factor was when everybody kind of wanted to change their positions,” King said. “A lot of people went remote.”
In addition to this, King said many of his employees got sick, resulting in call-ins and short staff.
“It was definitely a big pivot,” King said.
The Wisconsin Journal reports Madison saw at least 24 restaurants, food shops and coffee shops close in 2022. In 2023, some of the same challenges they faced seem to be prevailing.
“There are challenges out there and we are hearing that,” said Eric Ness, Wisconsin District Director for the U.S. Small Business Administration.
Ness hears from business owners who have made the difficult decision to close on a regular basis. He shared what some of the biggest challenges they say they are facing right now.
“Naturally, we've all heard about the supply chain, and I know that it's still something that they're working through,” Ness said.
Ness added that finding the right employees and navigating increasing prices has also been hard.
“And, a lot of small businesses came out of the pandemic with a lot of debt,” Ness said.
Ness wants business owners to know there is help out there, including loans to apply for and experts to talk to. The U.S. Small Business Administration allows business owners to find resources in their area by doing something as simple as typing in their zip code.
“It can be a lonely place to be a small business, especially when you're running into challenges, and that's why we really, really encourage businesses to reach out,” Ness said.
As Burrito Drive closes, King said he will hold onto the legacy of whipping up one-of-a-kind burritos and being a pioneer in the world of delivery.
“The big thing that set us apart was that we delivered. You know, before Eat Street and Grubhub came into town, we were the only people delivering Mexican food,” King said.
King added he will never forget the people he has met, or all of the memories he has made over the years.
“It's a big thanks to the community and thanks to my employees who've stuck with us all these years,” King said. "It's been a great experience."
Burrito Drive will officially close on March 26. King encourages people to come out and try it before then.