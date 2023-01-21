'It's been a long road, but a great one': Karben4 Brewing celebrates 10 year anniversary

MADISON (WKOW) – A staple of craft beer in Madison celebrated a decade of service Saturday.
Karben4 Brewing released two new beers in honor of its 10 year anniversary and invited the entire community out for a party.
"It's hard to capture how good it feels," Zack Koga, co-owner of Karben4 Brewing, said about the milestone.
The brewery has grown substantially over the past 10 years, going from producing fewer than 200 barrels of beer a year to more than 11,000.
"We feel, even today, 10 years later, that we're still trying to, you know, earn our place in Madison and make sure that we bring value to all of our customers and fans in the beer world," Koga said.
Business aside, Koga said he is thankful for all of the incredible relationships he has built over the years.
"Today I saw two guys that were two of my very first customers, and those were some of the dozens I saw today," he said. "When I think about the last 10 years, a lot of faces pop up in my memories, a lot of great relationships that I've built.
As Karben4 marks a decade of service, Koga said he is hopeful the brewery's best days are still ahead.
"It's been a long road, but a great one," Koga said. "We've met so many wonderful people, and we hope to meet many more, and hopefully we keep bringing it for 10 more years."