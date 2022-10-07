'It's been rough, but the animals make it worth it': Shelters and veterinarian services experience impacts of worker shortages

DODGEVILLE (WKOW) -- Businesses everywhere are experiencing the tough impacts of worker shortages, and those in veterinary care are seeing more pets and fewer vets.

Veterinary services and shelters are no stranger to struggle, especially the ones in rural areas.

Nicole Ebbe is an Associate Veterinarian and the Medical Director for the Dodgeville Veterinary Service. She said they are seeing too many patients in a day, resulting in longer hours for staff.

"We've kind of had to move toward making sure that we keep spaces open for clients specifically, that have sick pets that day, versus we used to have anybody, and everybody just come in," Ebbe said. "We can just no longer do that. Unfortunately, we're too cramped for time."

The influx of caring for animals is for a variety of reasons, but the biggest is the pandemic.

"There's a marked increase in people who got pets during COVID, and it's still carrying on over. Then on top of it, some of those pets are having more mental illness or behavioral needs, because the times are shifting again. Owners that used to be home all the time are no longer home all the time. So, we're seeing those patients two more," she said.

Overall, Ebbe said they are seeing more pets than there are people to care for them.

Shelters are also experiencing worker shortages and increased fees to operate.

Sharon Shea is a founding member of the Iowa County Humane Society. She said it's hard career to be in as they face worker shortages and increased vet bills.

"Shelters are always in need of money, especially in rural areas. We operate on a very small staff. And we do the best we can for our animals. But our vet bills are very high. Very high," Shea said.

For shelters everywhere, Shea said the last couple of years have been a struggle. But it's the love for the animals that keeps volunteers coming back.

"It's hard for the staff because they get attached to these animals. They hold and they cuddle, and they treat these animals, and they get very attached to them," Shea said.

Shelter Director, Jordyn Weier, said the animals are what get her up in the morning.

"It's been rough," she said, "but the animals make it worth it."

In hopes of addressing and reducing the significant increase in veterinarian bills, the Iowa County Humane Society hosted their annual garage sale to raise money for the animals.