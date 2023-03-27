 Skip to main content
'It's brought everybody together:' How a Culver's replica brought a Wisconsin community closer

Culver's opens in Oregon

The Culver's replica can be found inside the newly built Culver's. 

OREGON (WKOW) -- The community in the Village of Oregon is celebrating the grand opening of Culver's. 

It's official, the wait is finally over, and the doors are open.

Culver's Co-Founder Craig Culver held a grand opening ceremony at the new location.

"Welcome to delicious," Culver said. 

It was only a few months ago the Oregon community got wind of a Culver's coming to town.

"Everybody's wanted Culver's for years and years," Village President Randy Glysch said.

Dreaming of butterburgers and fries, one man just couldn't wait any longer. Dana Terrian took matters into his own hands and built his very own Culver's.

The mini Culver's is built

When Dana Terrian first put the replica at the soon to be location, only three cars were in line.

"When the opportunity presented itself, we ran with it," Terrian added.

The parking lot at the grand opening was full, however it wasn't nearly as busy as it appeared over the summer.

Mini Culver's line grows

The drive thru line at the mini-Culver's exceeded 1500 toys. 

At one point more than 1,500 cars were parked in the lot. Those vehicles were just a tad bit smaller though. 

"Everybody caught the joke, and they brought dinosaurs or spaceships," Terrian added. "Everything that we had out there was people using their imagination."

One by one the parking lot of toys grew and grew. It seemed like the entire community got involved.

Craig Culver even took a trip to see the growing line. 

"They were so persistent about getting Culver's to Oregon," Culver said. 

He joined in on the fun and placed a blue bus in line.

Craig Culver visits Oregon

Craig Culver visited the Village of Oregon mini Culver's and placed a car in line. 

"All of a sudden it was almost 1,700 [cars in line]," he remembered. "I've got to say thank you to them. They built that excitement and it traveled across the nation."

For months Terrian and the community watched as their dream became a reality.

The restaurant broke ground in September and all the toys were donated. 

The man behind Oregon's mini Culver's

Terrian said he built the replica out of excitement and never expected what happened next.

Looking back at it all, Terrian said it's now clear to him that this wasn't just about the food but instead it became something much bigger.

"It's brought everybody together," he said. "People that are divided between different things that want to do something in the community; find something in common that they can really get fired up about."

Oregon's mini Culver's is here to stay

The replica can be found on display at the Oregon location. 

Terrian's Culver's replica is on display in the restaurant along with a wall of pictures honoring the 'Oregon's Little Culver's.' 

Terrian wants others to remember that they are never too old to be a kid.