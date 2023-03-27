'It's brought everybody together:' How a Culver's replica brought a Wisconsin community closer

OREGON (WKOW) -- The community in the Village of Oregon is celebrating the grand opening of Culver's.

It's official, the wait is finally over, and the doors are open.

Culver's Co-Founder Craig Culver held a grand opening ceremony at the new location.

"Welcome to delicious," Culver said.

It was only a few months ago the Oregon community got wind of a Culver's coming to town.

"Everybody's wanted Culver's for years and years," Village President Randy Glysch said.

Dreaming of butterburgers and fries, one man just couldn't wait any longer. Dana Terrian took matters into his own hands and built his very own Culver's.

"When the opportunity presented itself, we ran with it," Terrian added.

The parking lot at the grand opening was full, however it wasn't nearly as busy as it appeared over the summer.

At one point more than 1,500 cars were parked in the lot. Those vehicles were just a tad bit smaller though.

"Everybody caught the joke, and they brought dinosaurs or spaceships," Terrian added. "Everything that we had out there was people using their imagination."

One by one the parking lot of toys grew and grew. It seemed like the entire community got involved.

Craig Culver even took a trip to see the growing line.

"They were so persistent about getting Culver's to Oregon," Culver said.

He joined in on the fun and placed a blue bus in line.

"All of a sudden it was almost 1,700 [cars in line]," he remembered. "I've got to say thank you to them. They built that excitement and it traveled across the nation."

For months Terrian and the community watched as their dream became a reality.

The restaurant broke ground in September and all the toys were donated.

Looking back at it all, Terrian said it's now clear to him that this wasn't just about the food but instead it became something much bigger.

"It's brought everybody together," he said. "People that are divided between different things that want to do something in the community; find something in common that they can really get fired up about."

Terrian's Culver's replica is on display in the restaurant along with a wall of pictures honoring the 'Oregon's Little Culver's.'

Terrian wants others to remember that they are never too old to be a kid.